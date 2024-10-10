Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware-based pharmaceutical company traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol APRE, released an update on its financial standing as of September 30, 2024. Although the complete financial results for the third quarter of 2024 are yet to be finalized, the company anticipates its cash and cash equivalents to be around $26.2 million, showing a decrease from the previous quarter’s figure of approximately $28.7 million as of June 30, 2024.

This cash and cash equivalents estimate is preliminary and subject to finalization. The unaudited financial information reflects the company’s current approximation based on available data and may differ from the actual financial position as of September 30, 2024. The preparation of this preliminary report is the responsibility of Aprea Therapeutic’s management. The independent registered public accounting firm, EisnerAmper LLP, has not yet audited, reviewed, or completed procedures on this unaudited financial data.

Additionally, on October 9, 2024, Aprea Therapeutics announced the appointment of Dr. Phillipe Pultar, MD, as the company’s Senior Medical Advisor. Concurrently, Dr. Nadeem Mirza is stepping down from his role as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately, to pursue other career opportunities. Dr. Mirza will continue to transition leadership responsibilities until a date not later than December 13, 2024. The detailed press release concerning these updates can be found in Exhibit 99.1.

Moreover, the company disclosed that an Interactive Data File, comprising the cover page embedded within the Inline XBRL Document, is available in Exhibit 104.

As mandated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been duly authorized and signed on behalf of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. by Oren Gilad, Ph.D., the Chief Executive Officer, on October 9, 2024.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

