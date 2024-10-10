The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) announced on October 8, 2024, that the company has entered into a Rights Agreement with Equiniti Trust Company, LLC as Rights Agent. The Rights Agreement was approved by the company’s Board of Directors and aims to safeguard shareholder interests in case of a potential takeover.

Under the Rights Agreement, a dividend of one preferred stock purchase right (Right) will be issued for each share of common stock held by shareholders as of the close of business on October 23, 2024 (the Record Date). Each Right allows the holder to purchase one one-thousandth of a share of Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock for a price of $65.00 per one one-thousandth of a share until October 7, 2025, or until the Rights are redeemed, exchanged, or terminated.

The Rights will not be exercisable until a triggering event occurs, such as an entity acquiring 20% or more of the common stock. The Rights Agreement aims to prevent partial tender offers or coercive tactics to gain control of the company without offering a fair premium to all shareholders.

The Rights Agreement also outlines that any shareholder owning 20% or more of the common stock before the adoption of the Rights Agreement will not be considered an “Acquiring Person” unless they acquire additional shares that cross the 20% threshold or exchange their ownership into a different form.

Furthermore, the Rights Agreement restricts the voting rights of the Series A Preferred Stock purchasable through the Rights, ensuring fair treatment for all shareholders. The Rights can be amended by the Board as long as they are redeemable, with any amendments aimed at protecting shareholder interests.

One Right will be distributed for each common stock share held by shareholders as of October 23, 2024, with the company reserving 250,000 shares of Series A Preferred for issuance upon exercise of the Rights. The company aims to ensure that all shareholders receive equitable treatment in the event of a potential takeover.

In summary, The Container Store Group’s Rights Agreement seeks to maintain fairness and equal treatment for shareholders in the face of potential takeover attempts. The Rights Agreement is intended to deter any abusive tactics to gain control of the company and provide shareholders with adequate protection. The full details of the Rights Agreement and the Certificate of Designations can be found in the company’s SEC filing dated October 8, 2024.

