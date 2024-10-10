This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lowell Farms’s 8K filing here.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.
