Ondas Holdings Inc. Forges Strategic Alliance with Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. for Public Safety Enhancement

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) disclosed in an 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 9, 2024, that it has established a strategic partnership with Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. The collaboration, unveiled through a press release issued by GenLab Venture Studio on the same day, aims to revolutionize public safety, first responder, and emergency response services.

Get alerts:

The alliance between Ondas Holdings Inc. and Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. intends to focus on selecting and integrating reliable autonomous systems to bolster critical infrastructure protection, homeland security, and services for national security providers. The goal of this partnership is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response operations moving forward.

The press release issued by GenLab Venture Studio, a copy of which is attached to the 8-K filing as Exhibit 99.1, envisions leveraging the strengths of both entities to drive innovation in the realm of autonomous systems for the benefit of public safety and national security. The information shared in this disclosure, along with Exhibit 99.1, falls under Item 7.01 concerning Regulation FD Disclosure.

Importantly, the details provided in the 8-K filing clarify that the information shared pursuant to Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is not to be regarded as “filed” for the stipulations of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, it is highlighted that such information will not be subject to the liabilities as outlined in that Section and will not be included through reference in any filings of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically noted by explicit reference in such filings.

In conclusion, the announcement of this strategic partnership solidifies Ondas Holdings Inc.’s commitment to advancing public safety measures through cutting-edge autonomous systems. By teaming up with Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc., the company aims to play an instrumental role in shaping the future of critical infrastructure protection and emergency response services in the public safety sector.

Within the context of Item 9.01 regarding Financial Statements and Exhibits, the 8-K filing lists the press release dated October 9, 2024, as Exhibit 99.1, showcasing the significant collaboration. Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document, is indicated as Exhibit 104.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ondas’s 8K filing here.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Further Reading