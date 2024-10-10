Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Posts New Investor Presentation

On October 9, 2024, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. announced the release of a new investor presentation on its website, www.arlp.com. Investors can access the presentation by

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

