Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $231.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $217.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.41.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

