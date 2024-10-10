This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Byrna Technologies’s 8K filing here.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Byrna Technologies
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice