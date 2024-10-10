Byrna Technologies Inc. Provides Update on Preliminary Q3 Revenue Figures

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) recently disclosed its preliminary revenue guidance for the third fiscal quarter concluding on August 31, 2024. In accordance wit

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Byrna Technologies’s 8K filing here.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also