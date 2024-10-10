Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.60.

NYSE ALK opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

