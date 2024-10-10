Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$121.13.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at C$110.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.15. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.