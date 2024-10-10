Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.67.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
