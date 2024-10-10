Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on D.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.75.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.3 %
Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
