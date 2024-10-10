National Bankshares Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.02.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.61. The company has a market cap of C$617.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

