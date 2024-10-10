AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at UBS Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.67.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.05. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $343.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $235,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

