Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$93.50 at National Bankshares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$93.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRT.UN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.95.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.80. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$62.72 and a twelve month high of C$82.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

