Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$97.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJ. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$96.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SJ

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$94.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$66.08 and a 52-week high of C$98.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total value of C$464,583.48. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.