Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$97.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJ. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$96.00.
Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.3 %
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total value of C$464,583.48. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
