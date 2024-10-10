Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$22.75 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMP.UN. Raymond James upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.92%.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
