Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$20.00 target price on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.78.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$7.11 and a one year high of C$13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7844418 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$132,296.80. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. Insiders sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

