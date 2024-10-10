Propel (TSE:PRL) Given a C$38.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Propel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Propel to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Propel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Propel

Propel Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of TSE PRL opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.81. Propel has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Propel had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 36.84%. On average, analysts predict that Propel will post 5.2716469 earnings per share for the current year.

Propel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Propel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.