Propel (TSE:PRL) Given a C$38.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Propel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Propel to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Propel Trading Up 7.1 %
Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Propel had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 36.84%. On average, analysts predict that Propel will post 5.2716469 earnings per share for the current year.
Propel Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
