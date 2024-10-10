Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Strong-Buy

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TOELY opened at $87.67 on Monday. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

