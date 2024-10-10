Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.65.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

