Evercore ISI Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $78.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

American International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American International Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,743,000 after buying an additional 198,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

