Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.83.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$15.20 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.81 and a twelve month high of C$16.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

