TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Barclays

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE T opened at C$22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.02. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$20.04 and a 12-month high of C$25.94. The firm has a market cap of C$32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0598971 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 294.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Parent purchased 10,530 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,135.60. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.