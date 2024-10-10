Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$75.24.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

