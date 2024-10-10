BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCE. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of BCE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.83.

BCE Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:BCE opened at C$45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1-year low of C$42.58 and a 1-year high of C$56.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.05. The firm has a market cap of C$41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0598958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. BCE’s payout ratio is 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

