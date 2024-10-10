Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.20.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$80.30 on Wednesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.64 and a one year high of C$91.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Insider Activity at Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.