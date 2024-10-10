Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Given a C$270.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$270.00 target price on Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Waste Connections to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$208.42.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$249.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$247.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$237.74. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$253.95.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total transaction of C$401,925.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total transaction of C$144,051.88. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total transaction of C$401,925.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

