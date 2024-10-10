SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.83.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
