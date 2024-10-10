Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given a C$97.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at C$110.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.15. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market cap of C$102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

