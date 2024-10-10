Creative Planning Increases Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of WPP by 46.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,791,000 after buying an additional 1,062,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WPP by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WPP by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WPP by 24.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 188.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 47,249 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE WPP opened at $50.98 on Thursday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69.

WPP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.954 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPP. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

