Creative Planning Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Creative Planning grew its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,343 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial by 6,849.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 102.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $494.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.47. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

