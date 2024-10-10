Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2,203.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 74.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,578,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,306,000 after acquiring an additional 671,995 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 68.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 884,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 360,415 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $14,769,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.