T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.35 and last traded at $209.66, with a volume of 108695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.33.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,962,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

