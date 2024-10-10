Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $111.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Jackson Financial traded as high as $97.77 and last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 36926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.88.

JXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

