Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $430.62 and last traded at $430.62, with a volume of 34901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $420.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.99 and its 200-day moving average is $325.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,535.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,925,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,133,748.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,562,182. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $931,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 205,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

