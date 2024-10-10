Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 499 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 612,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,732.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $631.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

