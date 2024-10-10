Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.99 and last traded at $129.27, with a volume of 238674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Natera Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,089.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,089.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $377,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,217,479.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,738 shares of company stock worth $6,040,584. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera



Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

