Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 48,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Excelsior Mining Stock Up 13.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$53.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.84) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

