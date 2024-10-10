Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 107153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $351,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,370. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,370. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,915.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,672 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

