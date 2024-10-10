Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.69. 334,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 685,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$806.60 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.