Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.33 and last traded at $114.88, with a volume of 54429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Melius Research started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,487 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,966,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after buying an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,067 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after acquiring an additional 973,666 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

