Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $298.58 and last traded at $298.37, with a volume of 19359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.70.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 239,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $38,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.