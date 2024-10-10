MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 4834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

