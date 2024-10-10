Creative Planning Raises Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Creative Planning grew its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,389,000 after buying an additional 193,263 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,578,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,228,000 after acquiring an additional 199,625 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,516,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

