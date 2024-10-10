Creative Planning Decreases Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Creative Planning cut its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $54.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

