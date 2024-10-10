Creative Planning Has $1.20 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.