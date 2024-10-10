Creative Planning Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 482.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 679.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 594,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 518,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,245,000 after acquiring an additional 475,124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after acquiring an additional 463,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 793.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 395,029 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.