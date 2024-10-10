Creative Planning Purchases 1,862 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGR. Natixis boosted its stake in Avangrid by 3,122.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 166,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 161,267 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Avangrid by 973.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,573 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Avangrid

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.