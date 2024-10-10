Creative Planning Sells 69 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 568.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.85. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

