Creative Planning Sells 35 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 754.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $447.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.47.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

